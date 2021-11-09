On brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's birthday, Sonam Kapoor shares childhood pictures with him

One of the images shows Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan playing together, while the second picture features them being joined by their sister Rhea Kapoor as they relax on a bean bag.Alongside the pictures, Sonam penned a heartfelt note for Harsh Varrdhan."Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you to reach your potential and fulfil your dreams. But on your birthday I mostly wish for your health and happiness," she wrote on Instagram.Arjun Kapoor also wished his cousin Harsh Varrdhan a happy 31st birthday.Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted a few family pictures from their Diwali bash."Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures... have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it's not like your going to listen to anyone so do what makes you happy & have fun while your at it)," Arjun posted.Harsh Varrdhan made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Mirzya' in 2016. Since then, he has featured in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', and 'Ray'. He will next be seen in the biopic of Olympic winner Abhinav Bindra. (ANI)