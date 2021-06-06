On Cancer Survivors Day, Sonali Bendre reflects back on her journey

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself during the time she was battling cancer.

As the world celebrates Cancer Survivors Day on June 6, the actress said that she won't let the illness ever define her.

Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and was treated for it in New York. She battled the illness and emerged victorious eventually.