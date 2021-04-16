On eve of weekend curfew, Delhi reports near 20K fresh Covid cases

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) A day before the national capital enters the weekend curfew mode, Delhi on Friday reported another single-day high of 19,484 fresh Covid-19 cases, while 141 deaths in the past 24 hours mounted its Covid death toll to 11,793, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

Alarmingly, the test positivity rate in Delhi has now shot up to 19.69 per cent, while the number of active cases has breached the 60K-mark, including 29,705 persons under home isolation.

On a positive note, a total of 12,649 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the national capital to 7,30,825 so far.

As many as 98,957 Covid-19 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 64,939 RT-PCR tests and 30,018 Rapid Antigen tests.

The national capital has been reporting over 10,000 new Covid cases for five consecutive days now. In view of the exponential surge in cases, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew till April 30 that comes into effect from 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am on Monday.

Those rendering essential services will be issued curfew passes.

