On I-Day, Nimrat Kaur says our freedom has been curbed by Covid-19

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, actress Nimrat Kaur shares how we all have been deprived of freedom in different ways amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. "Freedom is something that all of us have been deprived of in different ways of late. The freedom to walk, meet people, hug someone when you meet them. I feel the concept of freedom and to be able to exercise your basic rights, there's never been a better time for us to appreciate that and for us not to take anything for granted," Nimrat told IANS.

Nimrat, whose late father was a part of the Indian Army, also shared that we should never forget the sacrifices made by our ancestors for India's independence."We should remember the sacrifices our forefathers made to have us where we are today," she said.The actress also opened up on how she does not take anything for granted during the ongoing pandemic."Freedom for me as an individual today, I don't take anything for granted and I'm so thankful to God for the basic things that I can do like meeting people and talking to them. So much has been taken away from us. It's a very interesting time when our basic way of living has been challenged," she expressed.On the work front, Nimrat recently wrapped shooting for her upcoming film 'Dasvi' where she features alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.

