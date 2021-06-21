On Int'l Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty suggests asana for Covid recovery

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on the International Yoga Day on Monday to suggest an asana that helps early recovery from Covid-19.

Shilpa shared a video on Instagram where she is seen performing the Bhramari Pranayama.

"BREATHE... it's THE most important function that the body performs. Breathing right helps provide oxygen to the organs to perform all the crucial processes, from cognition to digestion to strengthening the immune system. So on World Yoga Day, let's start by practicing the Bhramari Pranayama," she wrote.