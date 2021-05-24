On Jaipur man's complaint, NHRC notice to TN on Covid bio waste

Jaipur, May 24 (IANS) On the complaint made by a Jaipur law student with regard to the Covid-19 biomedical waste lying scattered in garbage dumps near Redhills, Chennai, the National Human Rights Commission slapped a notice to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary directing him to take appropriate action within 8 weeks.

One Tapish Saraswat, a law student from Jaipur was quite upset to read the media reports of Covid biomedical waste including the PPE suits, test kits and syringes lying open in garbage dumps in Chennai and hence wrote to National Human Rights Commission alleging serious negligence on the part of the concerned authorities.

In his complaint, Saraswat said, "The biomedical waste generated during treatment and diagnosis of Covid-19 patients is required to be treated and disposed off in a scientific manner and in line with provisions under Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016. The second wave of the pandemic is serious to mankind. A large number of Covid patients are detected every day and a massive amount of medical waste is generated. PPE suits, Covid test kits and syringes are seen in open garbage dumps near Redhills, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (As Reported in media).

"This is a serious negligence on the part of the concerned department as it not only spreads the virus but is also a threat to the environment. The average generation of Covid-19 related biomedical waste in the country shot up from 75 tonnes per day in March to 203 tonnes per day in May following the spike in cases, according to estimates by the Central Pollution Control Board. The average monthly generation increased to 139 tonnes per day in April from 75 tonnes in March. As on May 10, the corresponding figure was 203 tonnes per day."

"Peak generation of about 250 tonnes per day was reported on May 10. The earlier peak in the year 2020 was in the range of 180 to 220 tonnes per day," as per the estimates by the Central Pollution Control Board, he said, adding, "Despite a spike in the number of patients, there was no proportional growth in the quantity of Covid related biomedical waste generated owing to the proper segregation of waste," said Saraswat.

Acting on his complaint, NHRC directed the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu to take appropriate action within 8 weeks, associating the complainant/victim and to inform him/her of the action taken in the matter.

--IANS

arc/skp/