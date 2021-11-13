On Juhi Chawla's 54th birthday, celebrities pledge trees in her name, share wishes

Earlier on Friday night, Juhi took to her Twitter handle and urged her fans and followers to plant trees as a birthday gift to her.Raveena Tandon posted pictures with Juhi on her Instagram Story and pledged 100 trees in her name.She wrote, "Of all the fun, laughter years gone by, Darling @iam_juhi you are the best. 100 trees planted in your name, Happy Birthday! God bless you and your cause, #healtheplanet."Sonakshi Sinha also pledged 500 trees in Juhi's name. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a picture of the pledge along with the message, "Happiest birthday to the beautiful @iamjuhichawla. Meri taraf se inko yeh gift...she would love it if you did the same!"Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful picture with Juhi along with the message, "Happy happy birthday @iamjuhichawla..planting many trees for u today."Kiara Advani posted a monochrome picture of Juhi along with the message, "Happpppy Birthdayyyy to the loveliestttt. Wishing you good health, happiness and lots of greenery. JUHICHAWLA.CAUVERYCALLING.ORG. Sharing a link, that's her birthday wish, to plant as many trees as we can."Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture of Juhi on her Instagram Story and added the message, "Happy Birthday Juhi Ma'am. Wish you a Happy Birthday and a fabulous year ahead!"Several other celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Bhagyashree and more shared their wishes for Juhi on her special day. (ANI)