On National Doctor's Day, Amyra Dastur says her father is a 'certified hero'

The actress recalls how, in the last one and a half years ever since the pandemic of Covid-19 broke out, she has seen her father work relentlessly.

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actress Amyra Dastur has a lot of gratitude and respect for her father Rohinton Dastur, a doctor by profession. The actress says she never saw her father, a surgeon in a South Mumbai hospital, complain about sleepless nights over the past one year.

"My father has always been my hero but in the last year and a half, he is a certified superhero. I have never seen him complain even once, I have seen him wear his coat and do his duty, which is to serve and take care. I have had sleepless nights worrying about his health, and battled with the demon that he is putting his own life at risk for saving the lives of others but my father is a champion, and I couldn't be prouder than I am today. There were days I would just pray for him to come home safe and sound. I have seen him suffer as he lost patients to this deadly disease and it's had a huge mental impact on doctors, as it's shown them death like no other disease in the past year," says Amyra.

The actress, who has been part of films such as "Issaq" and "Made In China", has immense gratitude towards the medical fraternity.

"We think they are conditioned but nothing prepares you for something like covid 19. However, my father is always smiling, always positive and came home to show us that no matter what, duty comes first. On the occasion of World Doctors day, I fold my hands and bow down to all doctors. Thank you for your service, we are alive because you chose to risk your lives," she says.

