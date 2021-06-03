On World Bicycle Day, Sapna Thakur peddles down memory lane

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Sapna Thakur says cycling always takes her down the memory lane, to the time when she got her first pair of wheels. The actress opened up on the subject on Thursday, on the occasion of World Bicycle Day.

"When it comes to cycling, all I can recall are priceless memories of my childhood. I remember I was in the sixth grade when my mother gifted me my first cycle on my birthday, it was a red Hero Jet. Six friends and I would ride our cycles to school every morning. This is one of the fondest memories I have of that time," she said.