“One year to 'Empuraan',” says Prithviraj

As his directorial debut Lucifer completes two years, Prithviraj has posted this: Now, that’s it. Looking forward to the next edition of L. The time starts… NOW!”
Prithviraj had announced the sequel to Lucifer titled Empuraan. He has mentioned in the post, “One year to Empuraan.”
Lucifer, produced by Antony Perumbavoor, had Mohanlal playing a stylish hero. Murali Gopy is the writer of Lucifer.
There are so many theories about the possible storyline of Empuraan with some believing that Prithviraj’s brief role in Lucifer could have more screen time in the sequel.
Mohanlal, meanwhile, is busy with his debut directorial venture, Barroz.