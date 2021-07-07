Onir elected as jury for short film competition at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The 12th edition of the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne will be held from August 12 to 25. The online streaming of certain ceremonies will take place from August 15 to 31.

Melbourne, July 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Onir has been elected as the jury of the short film competition at Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021.

"It's an absolute honour to be judging the IFFM Short Film Competition this year. The talent of filmmakers across the world is in abundance and IFFM is a great platform to showcase it on a global level. The theme for this year's short film competition is Modern Slavery and Equality," Onir said.

"I think it is not only relevant but extremely important for filmmakers to explore these areas of storytelling and I'm very excited to see the entries that we receive this year," he added.

The short film entries are to be submitted through FilmFreeway. The last date of submission is July 20 and the official website of the IFFM provides further details, terms and conditions for the submission.

"We are more than thrilled to have Onir to be the jury for this year's Short Film Competition at the IFFM. He is the kind of judge who not only inspires others but has a huge body of supreme work to represent his expertise and flair in his respective field. We are honoured to have him as our esteemed judge at the 2021 festival," Mitu Bhowmik Lange, IFFM Festival Director, said.

