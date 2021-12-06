Only 22 persons got Covid treatment under Ayushman Bharat in Bihar

According to official data, 8.29 lakh persons underwent treatment using the Ayushman Bharat Yojana card during the first and second waves of the pandemic, but only 22 persons of Bihar availed treatment under the scheme.

Patna, Dec 6 (IANS) Only 22 persons in Bihar were treated for Covid-19 under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana is an ambitious project of the Narendra Modi government to provide free of cost treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to poor people of the country.

The second wave of the pandemic earlier this year had tremendous magnitude with almost one person out of five being infected with it.

A large number of people died in Bihar, but the state government has not revealed the data of fatalities.

Compared to the southern and northern regions of the states, Bihar has a precarious position on health grounds.

According to a NITI Aayog report, the health infrastructure of the state is at the bottom.

