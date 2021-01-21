Only 56% health workers vaccinated in Jharkhand

According to the health department, the vaccination started at 48 centres of the state and the target was to vaccinate 4,970 health workers in the last one week but so far only 2,790 of them have been vaccinated in the state.

Ranchi, Jan 21 (IANS) The fear of coronavirus vaccination is palpable among health workers in Jharkhand as only 56 per cent of them have taken the shot since the nationwide vaccination drive started.

"Initially there was some misconception about the vaccine. Now gradually the fears and misconceptions are easing. From next week the vaccination will gain momentum," said state nodal official for vaccination, Dr Ajit Prasad.

The vaccinations days have been fixed on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

"Some rules regarding vaccination have been changed. Earlier the list was released everyday to vaccinate health workers. The health workers having their name in the list were eligible for vaccination. Now people registered on the portal of the hospital can get vaccinated. The vaccination will gain momentum as people registered on the portal will get the shot," said Ranchi Sadar Hospital Civil Surgeon said.

According to health officials, side effects have been seen in very few people who have been vaccinated. 40 people have complained of side effects. The highest number of complaints have been received from Ramgarh district at 17. But none of the complaints are serious in nature.

