Only vaccinated people to be allowed in theatres? 'Maanaadu' producer fumes!

The recent circular from the Director of Public Health clearly instructed health officials to make sure that only allow vaccinated people visit crowded public places like markets, shopping malls, theaters, clubs, restaurants, hotels, etc.,

This circular comes as a huge threat for Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu that is scheduled to release on November 25. Many industry insiders and journalists have raised questions to the ruling Government on why they haven't implemented this new rule when Sun Pictures' Annaatthe was running with 100% occupancy during the Diwali weekend.