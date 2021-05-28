ONV award for Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu becomes controversial

Director Anjali Menon has tweeted “… very disturbed to know that ONV Academy has chosen an alleged perpetrator (called out by 17 women) for the ONV Award.”

The decision to choose Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu as the winner of this year’s ONV Kurup literary award has become controversial.

Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu says, “…How do you justify this? Adoor Gopalakrishnan and the jury who decided to the accused Vairamuthu this honour.”

Now legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the Chairman of the ONV Cultural Academy, has responded to these controversies in his interview with the Malayalam portal The Cue.

“The award is not given based on his character but based on his literary contributions.”

Adoor says that the decision was taken by the jury and there is no possibility of the award being withdrawn.