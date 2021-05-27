ONV Award for Vairamuthu! How do you justify this? asks Parvathy

But many feminists and social activists are unhappy with the jury's choice as Chinmayi and 16 more women alleged that Vairamuthu is a predator, who has used his political clout to harass aspiring talents in the industry.

Award-winning actress Parvathy has now criticized Adoor Gopalakrishnan and the juries for honoring Vairamuthu with the ONV Award.

"ONV Sir is our pride. His contribution as a poet and lyricist is incomparable. How it has nourished our culture. Our hearts and minds have benefited through his body of work. This is exactly why it is immense disrespect to give such an honour in his name to the accused of sexual assault crimes", wrote Parvathy.

" 17 women have come out with their stories. We don’t know how many more have been wronged. There seems to be enough whataboutery to continue wronging those who are wronged. Only to uphold the reputation of those in power. Nothing is more important than humanity. If you come at me with the art vs artist debate, let me tell you that for me the humanity of the person creating the art is the only thing I’d choose to look at. I can live without the “art” of those who hollow out lives with absolute impunity. How do you justify this? #adoorgopalakrishnan and the jury who decided to the accused Vairamuthu this honour", she added.