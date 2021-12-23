Oo Antava: Entertainment or obscenity?

Even before Allu Arjun’s latest blockbuster-in-waiting Pushpa had released in the theatres, the item song Oo Antava had made it to the news. It was the first dance number that had ever been performed by Samantha, formerly known as Samantha Akkineni, formerly known as Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It was also believed to have contributed, along with her surprise sex scene in Family Man 2, to her split from her surname.

The Telugu film industry has made a mission of objectifying its heroines, most of whom were dancing item numbers before they were called item numbers, a case in point being a nubile Sridevi gyrating against an arthritic NTR or osteoporotic Krishna. The women have changed, and the clothes have changed, but neither the choreography nor the meagre quantity of cloth that goes into tailoring seems to have undergone much metamorphosis.

The token item number in Bahubali was Manohari, but well before its three sirens can crawl against the hero, we witness Prabhas as Bahubali disrobing and making up Tamannaah as Avantika, in an attempt to show the warrior woman that she can be feminised, a service for which she is grateful—and turned on.

Just the lyric video and nineteen seconds of footage from Oo Antava had begun a conversation on whether the item number had gone against the grain or met the standards the film industry has set for female denigration.

The song was simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The music was by Devi Sri Prasad, who talked it up as a “devotional” tune; and the lyrics across languages claimed to “subvert the male gaze”.

The filmmakers desisted from releasing the song video itself, but Samantha’s outfit was enough to tell us that the subversion, if it did exist, wouldn’t really hit home. The costume was frugal, as is to be expected of an item number—although it might be argued that the film’s heroine Rashmika Mandanna didn’t have much more to wear either—and whatever bits of cloth could be spared clung to her frame, ensuring that the audience would be too distracted by what it was seeing to think about the import of what it was hearing.

A men’s rights association predictably charged Samantha—who had nothing at all to do with the lyrics except that she lip-synced to one version of them—for offending men by calling them “lustful”.

The lyrics, on the face of it, appear to state that men will find a way to covet women, young or old, fair or dark, thin or fat, wearing all or nothing. One could interpret it as shifting the blame for temptation away from women, and the onus of self-control on men. But then, look a stanza further, and all the usual clichés have been ticked. Comparison to irresistible food, tick. Men can’t help themselves, tick. Women enjoy being ogled, tick.

Any criticism the lyrics might have offered against the male gaze were handily countered by the sultry voices that cooed them across languages, and the register—along with the nineteen seconds we saw of Samantha shimmying and shaking—left little doubt that the video would celebrate all that the words appeared to lament.

Once the film released, social media was bursting with footage of men dancing to the song. And yes, only men were dancing off screen. On screen, Samantha heaved on the floor, slid across it, and draped herself over Allu Arjun, performing the same moves that have catered to all item numbers over the decades—quite enough to make an animal in heat cringe with embarrassment.

One could hold all the debates one wants about agency. Samantha has been posting messages against patriarchy on her various social media accounts for a while, and many have chosen to interpret this as her taking on the powerful family into which she had married, and the rules the Akkinenis set for their daughters-in-law.

But then, if one were to look a little deeper, what is this agency really enabling?

What is it that makes a woman who has little need for money, who has been getting rather exciting offers across the big screen and web series, across languages and industries, choose to do an item number that will be called “bold” by some and “vulgar” by others? What makes her bow down to the degradation the film industry reserves for its item dancers when she has done, is doing, and could do, so much better for herself?

One can’t fault the film industry for knowing where its money is. The twerking and twitching and clutching and clinging, the costumes and the choreography of item numbers have traditionally brought the audience in droves to the theatres. The team’s secretiveness about the video itself is a smart marketing move too.

What one must question is the motivation of the actresses who choose to do item numbers. No member of the Akkineni family is ever short of money. Even if she hadn’t married into the family, Samantha could hardly have been described as a “struggling” actress latching on to whatever roles came her way. Malaika Arora had little need for money when she was a bahu of the Khan family, and yet chose to do item numbers in their home productions. She tends to speak a fair bit about choice too, and has often been lauded for flaunting unwaxed armpits and exposed stretch marks.

When one posts against the patriarchy constantly, perhaps one should also reflect on the choices one is making and whether they pander to patriarchal notions, rather than simply believe that the idea of choice itself is a victory against the patriarchy?

Nandini is the author of Invisible Men: Inside India's Transmasculine Networks (2018) and Hitched: The Modern Woman and Arranged Marriage (2013). She tweets @k_nandini. Her website is: www.nandinikrishnan.com