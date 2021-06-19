Oprah Winfrey talks about dealing with trauma as a child

Los Angeles, June 19 (IANS) Celebrated talk show host-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey found herself on the other side of the mic for a change when she appeared as a guest on Hollywood star Drew Barrymore's chat show recently.

On the "The Drew Barrymore Show", Winfrey opened up on dealing with trauma. "I know this for sure that whatever has happened to you can also be for you. I endured suffering to survive as a child and turning that inside out," she said.