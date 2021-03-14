Orlando Bloom spends Hawaiian vacation with both kids

Washington DC [US], March 14 (ANI): One week after Hollywood star Orlando Bloom enjoyed a casual stroll with six-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, his 10-year-old son Flynn -- whom he shares with ex, Miranda Kerr -- joined his dad and baby sister for their own Hawaiian outing.



According to Page Six, the 44-year-old star continued to enjoy the outdoors with his family on Friday as the father spent a little quality time with his brood, without her fiancee and popular singer Katy Perry.

The 'Lord of the Rings' star held the infant cuddled up to his chest in the tan, tight-slung tot holder while Flynn followed closely behind with an umbrella in hand.

Last year, Bloom opened up to Hello! about Flynn's reaction to discovering that he would be a big brother.

He told the publication, "Flynn couldn't be more excited to be getting a little sister - he's already got two brothers from Miranda [Kerr]. So although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us."

Bloom and ex-wife Kerr had got married in July 2010 after two years of courtship. Flynn was born in January 2011, and the couple called it quits by 2013.

Australian model Kerr went on to marry Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel in 2017. The couple has a two-year-old son Hart and a one-year-old son, Myles.

Bloom has been engaged to 'Fireworks' songstress Perry since January 2019. The couple welcomed baby Daisy in August 2020.

As per Page Six, Perry and Bloom were first spotted on the Pacific island on February 21. Since then, they have been photographed going for several strolls as a family. (ANI)

