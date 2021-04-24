'Oru Thathvika Avalokanam' audio released

The audio release of Oru Thathvika Avalokanam, directed by Akhil Marar, was done recently.

The audio was released by Mohanlal through his Facebook page. Antony Varghese and Suraj Venjarammoodu participated in the function.

Joju George, Aju Varghese and Niranj Raju are playing the main characters in Oru Thathvika Avalokanam.