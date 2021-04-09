Oscar-nominated short films available digitally before awards

Films in the Best Animated Short Film category that the audience can catch include Adrien Merigeau's "Genius Loci", "If Anything Happens I Love you" helmed by Michael Govier and Will McCormack, and Erick Oh's "Opera". The Live Action Short Film nominees available include Doug Roland's "Feeling Through", "The Letter Room" helmed by Elvira Lind, and Farah Nabulsi's "The Present".

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) A host of Oscar-nominated short films will get a virtual release for Indian viewers over the coming days, ahead of the Academy Awards on April 25.

ShortsTV has collaborated with BookMyShow Stream to make the venture possible.

"Last year's Oscar Nominated Short Films were some of the last great movies many of our audiences saw in theatres before the pandemic. Now, as we emerge from these challenging times, we are thrilled to bring the joy of great cinema to our Indian audiences through the beloved Oscar Nominated Short Films releases, which will be available to audiences through the virtual release," said ShortsTV CEO and Founder, Carter Pilcher.

Added Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow said: "On the back of compelling and long-term partnerships with global, local production houses, independent distributors and top film festivals globally, our aim has been to showcase the best of world cinema to millions of movie-lovers in the country. Our partnership with ShortsTV is a step forward in enriching this content experience for users, as we get ready to showcase this year's spectacular line-up of Oscar-nominated short films and share the excitement around one of the most-awaited award cinema ceremonies in the world with millions of movie fans in the country."

