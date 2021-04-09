Oscar-nominated 'The Father' in Indian theatres on April 23

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Hollywood drama "The Father", which has been nominated in six categories at the 93rd Academy Awards, is set to release in India on April 23. The film, directed by Florian Zeller, stars Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Mark Gatiss.

"The Father" is in contention at the Oscars in the categories of Best Film, Best Actor (for Anthony Hopkins), Best Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Production Design.