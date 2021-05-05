Oscar winner Asif Kapadia-backed Indian web series 'The Last Hour' to drop on May 14

Set in a Himalayan town, the series explores the story of a shaman (healer), who joins a newly transferred cop to track down a mysterious killer.

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia is an executive producer on the supernatural web series "The Last Hour" featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Raima Sen, and Shahana Goswami. The series is written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz, and is all set to release on May 14.

"Amit and I share an interest in the supernatural, and he is particularly fascinated by the concept of playing with time. We wanted to create a series that was original, authentic and riveting. I am so excited to launch 'The Last Hour' to audiences across the world," said Kapadia, who bagged the Academy Award for the Best Documentary (Feature) in 2016, for his film "Amy".

Added Amit Kumar, who has also creative-produced the film with Kapadia: "Asif Kapadia and I have worked together since our film school days, and when the chance to collaborate on this idea came up, we grabbed it. Together with Anupama Minz, my co-creator and co-writer, we have created a unique supernatural show."

The series also features Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami. "The Last Hour" releases on Amazon Prime Video.

