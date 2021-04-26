Oscars 2021: 'Father' wins Best Adapted Screenplay, 'Promising Young Woman' wins for Original Screenplay

Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller took home an Oscar in the category of Adapted Screenplay for their work in the Anthony Hopkins-starrer 'The Father'.



In the film, protagonist Anthony (Hopkins) interacts with daughter Anne (Colman) and other characters who give him conflicting accounts of the past and present.

Like Anthony, the audience has to solve the puzzle of what's real and whose truth should be believed. The Florian Zeller directorial, which is an adaptation of his 2014 play, has collected six Oscar nominations this year.

Emerald Fennell also won an Oscar for Original Screenplay for the comedy thriller film 'Promising Young Woman'.

'Promising Young Woman' stars Carey Mulligan as a woman who seeks to avenge the death of her best friend, who was a victim of rape. Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, and Connie Britton co-star in the movie.

The 93rd Academy Awards are being held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The ceremony is taking place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed.

'Mank' leads the nominations this year after being nominated for 10 accolades while 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Minari', 'Nomadland', 'Sound of Metal' and 'The Trial of Chicago 7' have been nominated in six categories. (ANI)

