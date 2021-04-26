Oscars 2021: McDormand wolf whistles for late crew member

Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) Frances McDormand won Best Actress and her film "Nomadland" won multiple honours at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. While accepting her award, McDormand quoted William Shakespeares "Macbeth" and had a novel way to pay tribute to a late unit member of the film, with a wolf howl.

Her speech had this line from "Macbeth": "My voice is my sword, we know the sword is our work, and I like work."

McDormand ended her speech with a wolf howl into the mike. The gesture was meant to be a tribute to sound mixer of the film, Michael Wolf Snyder, who committed suicide recently. He was 35.

"Please watch our movie on the largest screen possible, and one day very, very soon, take everyone you know into a theatre, shoulder to shoulder in that dark space, and watch every film that's represented here tonight," she said in her speech.

Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland" was nominated in six categories at the Oscar Awards, including the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. It took home the Best Picture, Best Director and the Best Actress honours.

