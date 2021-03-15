Oscars 2021 nominations announced, here's the complete list of nominees

Here is the complete list of this year's nominees follows in the total of 23 categories, announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:Best Actress in a Supporting RoleMaria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie filmGlenn Close, Hillbilly ElegyOlivia Colman, The FatherAmanda Seyfried, MankYuh-Jung Youn, MinariBest Costume DesignEmmaMankMa Rainey's Black BottomMulanPinocchioBest Original ScoreDa 5 BloodsMankMinariNews of the WorldSoulBest Adapted ScreenplayBorat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)Nomadland (Chloe Zhao)One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)Best Original ScreenplayJudas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)Best Animated Short FilmBurrowGenius LociIf Anything Happens I Love YouOperaYes-PeopleBest Live-Action Short FilmFeeling ThroughThe Letter RoomThe PresentTwo Distant StrangersWhite EyeBest Actor in a Supporting RoleSacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black MessiahLeslie Odom, Jr., One Night in MiamiPaul Raci, Sound of MetalLaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black MessiahBest Documentary FeatureCollectiveCrip CampThe Mole AgentMy Octopus TeacherTimeBest Documentary Short SubjectColetteA Concerto Is a ConversationDo Not SplitHunger WardA Love Song for LatashaBest International Feature FilmDenmark, Another RoundHong Kong, Better DaysRomania, CollectiveTunisia, The Man Who Sold His SkinBosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?Best SoundGreyhoundMankNews of the WorldSound of MetalSoulBest Production DesignThe FatherMa Rainey's Black BottomMankNews of the WorldTenetBest Film EditingThe FatherNomadlandPromising Young WomanSound of MetalThe Trial of the Chicago 7Best CinematographyJudas and the Black MessiahMankNews of the WorldNomadlandThe Trial of the Chicago 7Best Visual EffectsLove and MonstersThe Midnight SkyMulanThe One and Only IvanTenetBest Animated Feature FilmOnwardOver the MoonA Shaun the Sheep Movie: FarmageddonSoulWolfwalkersBest Makeup and HairstylingEmmaHillbilly ElegyMa Rainey's Black BottomMankPinocchioBest Original Song'Husavik' from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'Fight For You' from Judas and the Black Messiah'lo Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7Best Actor in a Leading RoleRiz Ahmed, Sound of MetalChadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black BottomAnthony Hopkins, The FatherGary Oldman, MankSteven Yeun, MinariBest Actress in a Leading RoleViola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black BottomAndra Day, The United States vs. Billie HolidayVanessa Kirby, Pieces of a WomanFrances McDormand, NomadlandCarey Mulligan, Promising Young WomanBest DirectorThomas Vinterburg, Another RoundEmerald Fennell, Promising Young WomanDavid Fincher, MankLee Isaac Chung, MinariChloe Zhao, NomadlandBest PictureThe FatherJudas and the Black MessiahMankMinariNomadlandPromising Young WomanSound of MetalThe Trial of the Chicago 7.The Oscar telecast will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25. (ANI)