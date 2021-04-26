Oscars 2021: The complete list of winners

According to Fox News, this year's ceremony no doubt looked different due to the coronavirus drastically reducing the number of attendees and shifting the musical performances from their usual time slots to a pre-show before the ceremony.
Still, it was one of the year's starriest nights. Celebrities like Sacha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, and more appeared in hopes of walking away with a golden statuette while others like Halle Berry and Harrison Ford presented the awards.
This year had already been a historical one for the Academy, with a record number of female nominees for best director, as well as actors like Steven Yeun and Riz Ahmed becoming the first Asian American and Muslim actors, respectively, to be nominated for their leading performances.
'Nomadland' became the only three-time winner at the ceremony, with 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Mank', 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', 'Sound of Metal' and 'Soul' as the other multiple winners.
In addition to the winners, the Oscars saw Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF) honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the first time the Academy has awarded two recipients.
Variety reported that all nominees and guests had to have a minimum of two COVID-19 PCR tests performed by the Academy's vendor and a total of three tests in the week leading up to the telecast.
Here is the full list of 2021 Oscar winners:Best PictureNomadland (Winner)
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
MankActress in a Leading RoleFrances McDormand, Nomadland (Winner)
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie HolidayActor in a Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black BottomAnthony Hopkins, The Father (Winner)
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, MinariActress in a Supporting Role
Olivia Colman, The Father
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent MoviefilmYoun Yuh-jung, Minari (Winner)
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Glenn Close, Hillbilly ElegyActor in a Supporting RoleDaniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black MessiahDirectingChloe Zhao, Nomadland (Winner)
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, MinariCostume Design
EmmaMa Rainey's Black Bottom (Winner)
Mank
Mulan
PinocchioMusic (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the WorldSoul (Winner)Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young WomanSound of Metal (Winner)
The Trial of the Chicago 7Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
SoulSound of Metal (Winner)Music (Original Song)
'Husavik' from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'Fight For You' from Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)
'lo Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami
'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
NomadlandThe Father (Winner)
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Borat Subsequent MoviefilmWriting (Original Screenplay)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Judas and the Black MessiahPromising Young Woman (Winner)
Sound of Metal
MinariAnimated Short Film
Burrow
Genius LociIf Anything Happens I Love You (Winner)
Opera
Yes-PeopleLive-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The PresentTwo Distant Strangers (Winner)
White EyeDocumentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole AgentMy Octopus Teacher (Winner)
TimeDocumentary Short SubjectColette (Winner)
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for LatashaAnimated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: FarmageddonSoul (Winner)
WolfwalkersInternational Feature FilmDenmark, Another Round (Winner)
Hong Kong, Better Days
Romania, Collective
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black BottomMank (Winner)
News of the World
TenetCinematography
Judas and the Black MessiahMank (Winner)
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only IvanTenet (Winner)Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly ElegyMa Rainey's Black Bottom (Winner)
Mank
Pinocchio
The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony took place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.
The nominations for it were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed. (ANI)