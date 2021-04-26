Oscars 2021: The complete list of winners

According to Fox News, this year's ceremony no doubt looked different due to the coronavirus drastically reducing the number of attendees and shifting the musical performances from their usual time slots to a pre-show before the ceremony.Still, it was one of the year's starriest nights. Celebrities like Sacha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, and more appeared in hopes of walking away with a golden statuette while others like Halle Berry and Harrison Ford presented the awards.This year had already been a historical one for the Academy, with a record number of female nominees for best director, as well as actors like Steven Yeun and Riz Ahmed becoming the first Asian American and Muslim actors, respectively, to be nominated for their leading performances.'Nomadland' became the only three-time winner at the ceremony, with 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Mank', 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', 'Sound of Metal' and 'Soul' as the other multiple winners.In addition to the winners, the Oscars saw Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF) honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the first time the Academy has awarded two recipients.Variety reported that all nominees and guests had to have a minimum of two COVID-19 PCR tests performed by the Academy's vendor and a total of three tests in the week leading up to the telecast.Here is the full list of 2021 Oscar winners:Promising Young WomanThe Trial of the Chicago 7MinariSound of MetalThe FatherJudas and the Black MessiahMankVanessa Kirby, Pieces of a WomanCarey Mulligan, Promising Young WomanViola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black BottomAndra Day, The United States vs. Billie HolidayChadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black BottomRiz Ahmed, Sound of MetalGary Oldman, MankSteven Yeun, MinariOlivia Colman, The FatherMaria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent MoviefilmAmanda Seyfried, MankGlenn Close, Hillbilly ElegyLeslie Odom Jr., One Night in MiamiSacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7Paul Raci, Sound of MetalLakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black MessiahThomas Vinterberg, Another RoundEmerald Fennell, Promising Young WomanDavid Fincher, MankLee Isaac Chung, MinariEmmaMankMulanPinocchioDa 5 BloodsMankMinariNews of the WorldThe FatherNomadlandPromising Young WomanThe Trial of the Chicago 7GreyhoundMankNews of the WorldSoul'Husavik' from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'lo Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7NomadlandOne Night in MiamiThe White TigerBorat Subsequent MoviefilmThe Trial of the Chicago 7Judas and the Black MessiahSound of MetalMinariBurrowGenius LociOperaYes-PeopleFeeling ThroughThe Letter RoomThe PresentWhite EyeCollectiveCrip CampThe Mole AgentTimeA Concerto Is a ConversationDo Not SplitHunger WardA Love Song for LatashaOnwardOver the MoonA Shaun the Sheep Movie: FarmageddonWolfwalkersHong Kong, Better DaysRomania, CollectiveTunisia, The Man Who Sold His SkinBosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?The FatherMa Rainey's Black BottomNews of the WorldTenetJudas and the Black MessiahNews of the WorldNomadlandThe Trial of the Chicago 7Love and MonstersThe Midnight SkyMulanThe One and Only IvanEmmaHillbilly ElegyMankPinocchioThe 93rd Academy Awards ceremony took place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.The nominations for it were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed. (ANI)