OTT has not taken over the market share of TV: 'Balika Vadhu' fame Avinash Mukherjee

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actor Avinash Mukherjee, who rose to fame at an early age playing young Jagya in the show Balika Vadhu, feels that no matter how popular OTT gets, it will never overpower the charisma of television.

Speaking to IANS, Avinash says: "India has a huge population and television is for an audience that has been there since the last 20 years. OTT has not taken over the market share of television. It has increased it. It has created a new market of its own. Balika Vadhu in 2015-2016 was running in 27 countries simultaneously, in many dubbed languages -- Romania, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Russia, and in many parts of America and Europe. Right now, no show on OTT has received such a huge response. I am not saying that OTT will not receive such response, all I am trying to say is markets are different. Not only do we need more OTT platforms and content, but we also need more streams of content consumption."