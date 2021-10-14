OTT led to the democratization of our film industry: Sikander Kher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Actor Sikander Kher feels OTT platforms provide ample opportunities to artists.

"OTT has definitely led to the democratization of our film industry and we have seen some brilliant content and actors coming to the limelight. I have spent almost a decade in the industry and have seen all the highs and lows that people go through," he said.



Sikander added, "But it took a pandemic and rise of the OTT platforms to realize filmmakers the kind of talents India can produce. Well, I am glad this happened, and I am sure that the scope of telling stories and performing them will only increase from here on."

Sikander made his digital debut with the show 'Mum Bhai'. He was later seen in 'Aarya'. He is currently gearing up for his other projects in the pipeline. Sikander will also be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Monica O My Darling'. (ANI)

