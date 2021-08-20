OTT platforms to premiere notable Tamil films on Vinayagar Chaturthi Day!

It looks like the OTT platforms are planning to come up with multiple releases for the Vinayagar Chaturthi weekend. Already, Zee5 has announced Santhanam's comedy entertainer Dikkiloona's premiere on their platform on September 10 for Vinayagar Chaturthi.

Now, we hear that Vijay Sethupathi's political drama Tughlaq Durbar will also be premiering on September 10 on Sun TV. Following the TV premiere, the film will also be available on Netflix on September 11. An official announcement on the TV and OTT premiere date will be out very soon.