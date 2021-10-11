OTT projects give actors chance to experiment: Dheeraj Dhoopar

The actor, who is now looking forward to working in OTT projects, opens up on how television and OTT are altogether different in terms of content, storyline and audience.

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who's currently seen in 'Kundali Bhagya', has been part of the television industry for sometime now.

He says: "Television shows cater to a different segment of audience, which eventually makes you a household name. But OTT is completely different in those terms. OTT projects have great scope to experiment with some great content and storylines."

"In OTT, as an artist I feel one has great freedom when it comes to acting, story or direction. TV is a different ball game altogether. I feel television is the toughest sector and a lot of hard work is involved in making it successful. It is continuous work for over many years that makes an actor a household name," he adds.

The actor also talks about his interest in doing web shows.

"Currently I am in talks for a few OTT projects but nothing is final at the moment. I have been doing 'Kundali Bhagya' for over four years and currently it is the most important project for me. While doing television shows, I am also looking at breaking some barriers by doing an OTT project too. I find it hard to understand why can't an actor do TV and OTT project together? I am sure the audience will love to see me in both the platforms," he adds.

--IANS

ila/arm