OTT show 'Unstoppable with NBK' becomes the topic of discussion

The first episode of 'Unstoppable with NBK' had Mohan Babu, his son and MAA President Vishnu Manchu, and Lakshmi Manchu as the guests. While Mohan Babu and Balakrishna have a great interaction, they shared their thoughts on multiple things.

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Ever since the news about Balakrishna's talk show broke out, it has been a topic of discussion among viewers. Balakrishna's debut on the OTT platform has drawn everyone's attention with the first episode itself.

While the show seems to impress all sections of the audience, critical analysts believe that there is a lot more the makers of the show could come up with. While the idea of having Balakrishna as a host itself is exciting, the makers could come up with a different approach, the critics say.

Well, the makers still believe that the show will grab more popularity, as they plan to bring in much fun.

On the other hand, 'Aha Video' has revamped itself as 'Aha 2.0' recently, with a wide range of technological advancements. It is reported that the advanced version - 'Aha 2.0' is to be ready for subscribers from November 10. The OTT platform also has an exciting slate of releases coming up for the next few months.

