'Our Flag Means Death': Taika Waititi to play Blackbeard in HBO's pirate comedy series

Washington [US], May 1 (ANI): Film and television director-actor Taika Waititi is set to hit the high seas as the dreaded pirate Blackbeard in the upcoming HBO Max comedy series 'Our Flag Means Death.'



According to Variety, the 45-year-old director joins previously announced series lead Rhys Darby. The pair previously worked together on the HBO series 'Flight of the Conchords' and the film 'What We Do in the Shadows.' Darby starred in both projects, with the 'Free Guy' star serving as a writer and director on the HBO series and star, co-writer, co-director, and producer on the film.

Previously, it was announced that Waititi would executive produce and direct the pilot for 'Our Flag Means Death' when the show was ordered to series in September 2020. The show is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.

"Our Blackbeard is a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul, and quite possibly insane. Only one man could play this role, and that is the great Taika Waititi. We're thrilled beyond measure he's decided to don the beard," said series creator David Jenkins

As reported by Variety, Waititi won the Academy Award for best original screenplay for 'Jojo Rabbit,' which he also directed and starred in as Adolf Hitler. The film was also nominated for best picture that year. He is also known for directing the MCU film 'Thor: Ragnarok' and is currently working on the sequel 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'

He previously directed the Season 1 finale of 'The Mandalorian,' on which he earned an Emmy nomination for also voicing the droid IG-11. He was also up for an Emmy in 2020 when the FX series adaptation of 'What We Do in the Shadows' earned a nod for best comedy series.

Hailing from writer, showrunner, and executive producer David Jenkins, 'Our Flag Means Death' , is being executive produced by Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted along with Waititi. (ANI)



