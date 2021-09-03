Outpouring of social media empathy for Sidharth's mother

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The nation has lost a TV heartthrob and a mother, her favourite son. Those who remember 'Bigg Boss 13' would recall the episode where Rita Shukla appeared on the show and won people's hearts by being the doting mother to her son Sidharth.

On Friday, she appeared at the Oshiwara crematorium a shadow of her 'Big Boss 13' self, shattered by her son's death. Sidharth's fans, however, seem to have adopted the grieving mother Rita Shukla on social media. For some time, in fact, the hashtag #RitaMaa was trending on Twitter. There was an outpouring of empathy for her.