Over 10 mn people fully vaccinated in Myanmar

Yangon, Nov 18 (IANS) More than 10 million people had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 across Myanmar, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

More than five million people had received their first jab of Covid-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, the release said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry's figures, Myanmar reported 843 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 515,559.