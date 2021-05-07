  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Over 10 mn Turks have received two doses of vaccine

Over 10 mn Turks have received two doses of vaccine

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, May 7th, 2021, 08:01:24hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Istanbul, May 7 (IANS) Over 10 million Turkish citizens have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as part of the ongoing nationwide vaccination program, the Health Ministry's data showed on Thursday.

Turkey launched the program in mid-January with China's Sinovac vaccine and recently the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was included, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week, Turkish authorities also approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use.

The government launched a full lockdown from April 29 to May 17 to curb the spread of the virus.

--IANS

int/rs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features