Over 10,000 Covid patients treated at LNJP Hospital: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP), a Delhi Government-run hospital, has so far treated more than 10,000 covid-19 patients, which, he claimed, was the highest number of Covid-19 patients treated at any one medical institution across the nation.

LNJP has 300 dedicated beds for Covid-19 patients whereas the number of patients is only 20.

The Health Minister stated that the healthcare system of the national capital has in no way lagged behind the private healthcare system for serving Covid-19 patients.

"I can proudly say that the treatment given in Delhi Government hospitals was no less than private hospitals. We took many quick decisions whenever the need arose and increasing the number of beds was one of them. The Delhi Government made LNJP Hospital India's largest Covid-19 treatment facility in which more than 10,000 Covid-19 patients were treated," he said while addressing a gathering of Delhi Legislatures and Corona-warriors at the Vidhan Sabha.

Jain extended his gratitude to all the corona warriors for their precious contribution in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He stated that initially, reports claimed that patients faced problems during admission into the hospital.

"We found that the admission process was lengthy. Taking notice of it, we immediately passed the order for holding areas in all the hospitals for the immediate relief of all the patients. This in itself was a big change in the healthcare system. As a result, the patients used to get admitted within 10 minutes of their arrival in the Delhi Government's hospitals."

Jain also announced that the Delhi government has declared the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Burari area as a non-Covid hospital now.

"We have always assured about the availability of beds in the Delhi Government's hospitals for providing best treatment not only to the people of Delhi but also to the people who live hundreds of km away from Delhi," Jain said.

Lauding the efforts of 'Covid warriors', Jain said, "Corona warriors have made Delhi proud with their efforts in fighting the pandemic. Even after so much pressure, the corona warriors worked so well."

