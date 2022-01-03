Over 16 lakh vaccinated on day 1 of children's vaccination so far

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 began amid a surge in Covid-19 infections on Monday.

Over 16 lakh teens have been vaccinated so far on the first day of vaccination, as per the government's CoWin portal.

However, over 27 lakhs teens have registered for the first dose so far on the portal. Around 7.5 crore children of this age bracket will be vaccinated across the nation under the drive. Those born in or before 2007 are only eligible for the vaccination.