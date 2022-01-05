Over 1L hospitalised with Covid in US, 1st time in 4 months

New York, Jan 5 (IANS) More than 103,000 people are currently hospitalised with Covid-19 in the US, the first time the total has reached six figures in nearly four months, CNN on Tuesday quoted the latest data from the US Department of Health and Human Services as saying.

Covid hospitalisations reached a record high of more than 142,000 about a year ago, on January 14, 2021, and last topped 100,000 on September 11. The total fell to about 45,000 hospitalisations in early November, but increased steadily since then, and surged last week, Xinhua news agency reported.