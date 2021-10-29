Over 22mn fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Morocco: Health Ministry

Rabat, Oct 30 (IANS) The total number of people fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Morocco reached 22,012,820, representing more than 70 per cent of the target population, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said.

So far, a total of 24,177,909 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Morocco, as well as 1,372,951 third booster shots, said the Ministry in a statement.