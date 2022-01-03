Over 38,000 teenagers get first Covid vax jab in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (IANS) On the first day of vaccination for those aged 15 to 18, 38,417 children were administered the first dose in Kerala on Monday, state Health Minister Veena George said.

She said the event turned out to be a success.

" The state capital led from the front in the 14 districts of the state with 9,338 children taking their first dose, followed by Kollam with 6,868, while Trissur finished in third place with 5,018," said George.