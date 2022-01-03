Over 40 lakhs vaccinated on Day 1 of teen inoculation drive

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Over 40 lakh teenagers in the 15-18 age group received their first dose of Covid vaccine on the first day of vaccination drive for the said age group.

As per the CoWIN portal, 40,02,782 teens were vaccinated till 8 pm.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Well done Young India! Over 40 lakhs between 15 and 18 received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive till 8 pm. This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive."