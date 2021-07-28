Over 43K Covid cases and 640 deaths in 24 hrs in India

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) India on Wednesday recorded 43,654 fresh cases of Covid-19 with 640 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

On Tuesday, India recorded 29,689 new Covid-19 cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths.

The total number of deaths has reached 4,22,022 as per the government data.