Owen Wilson recalls his first reaction to his character Mobius in 'Loki'

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor Owen Wilson has opened up on his first reaction to his role of Agent Mobius in the web series "Loki".

"When the director Kate Herron and I first had a conversation, which was before I'd read the script, she was describing the character and describing the relationship between Loki and Mobius, and describing Mobius and his mission, and the way Loki ties into that," Wilson said, recalling the moment his curiosity was piqued about the character.