Owen Wilson to star in Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'

Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): Hollywood actor Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Disney's family adventure spookfest 'Haunted Mansion', which will be based on one of the company's signature theme park rides.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson will co-star with LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish in a production that has been described as an ensemble in nature.

Justin Simien, who previously helmed 'Dear White People' and 'Bad Hair', will be making his big-budget studio debut by directing the feature project from a script by Katie Dippold.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced Disney's billion-dollar-grossing live-action remake of 'Aladdin', will be producing this project via their Rideback banner. Rideback's Nick Reynolds will exec produce 'Haunted Mansion'.

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, it is known that ostensibly the film will follow a family that moves into the titular mansion. However, it is the characters around that nucleus that will have a big portion of the moonlight shining on them.

The project will commence filming in Atlanta in October. It will be the latest one to be based on one of the company's classic rides and comes in the wake of the studio releasing 'Jungle Cruise', also inspired by a theme park attraction. The latter has grossed over USD 106 million at the domestic box office even as it streams on Disney plus.

Wilson has been a fan-favourite ever since he played Mobius, a middle manager who works with Tom Hiddleston's lord of mischief in Marvel's 'Loki', the series that came out in June and July on Disney plus.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the comedic actor will also be seen in this fall's 'The French Dispatch', the latest film from frequent collaborator Wes Anderson, and had recently wrapped filming the romantic comedy 'Marry Me' opposite Jennifer Lopez. (ANI)

