Oxygen shortage due govt failure: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Slamming the Central government for shortage of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asked the Prime Minister to act now as India is the biggest producer of Oxygen.
In a series of tweet, she said, "India produces 7500 MT of O2 per day, we are one of the biggest producers in the world. O2 shortage is due to lack of logistics to transport it. Govt has failed us. Why did it not make arrangements when a second wave was inevitable? There was time. It's still not too late."
"For God's sake @narendramodi Ji do it now. Use every resource you have at your disposal to move it to where it is needed. People are dying. Every life matters," her tweet further read.
India has reported 2,59,170 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a slight decline against the previous day's tally of 2,73,810 which was the highest single-day spike ever.
With this the country's overall Covid tally reached 1,53,21,089, according to the Health Ministry data released on Tuesday.
--IANS
miz/rt