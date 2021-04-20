Oxygen shortage due govt failure: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Slamming the Central government for shortage of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asked the Prime Minister to act now as India is the biggest producer of Oxygen.

In a series of tweet, she said, "India produces 7500 MT of O2 per day, we are one of the biggest producers in the world. O2 shortage is due to lack of logistics to transport it. Govt has failed us. Why did it not make arrangements when a second wave was inevitable? There was time. It's still not too late."