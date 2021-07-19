Pa. Ranjith's next is a love story 'Natchathiram Nagarkirathu'

In a recent interview with the Film Companion, director Pa. Ranjith has revealed his next is a full-fledged love story Natchathiram Nagarkirathu.
In his career, Ranjith's debut film Attakathi was a love story but after that, he got into serious mode and made films like Madras, Kabali, and Kaala. In all these films, the poetic romantic angle won critical acclaim. Especially, the matured romantic tracks in Kabali and Kaala are a favorite among many.
After his upcoming sports action drama Sarpatta Parambarai(scheduled to release on July 22 on Amazon Prime), Ranjith will begin shooting for Natchathiram Nagarkirathu.
Sources say that Ashok Selvan is likely to play one of the leads in the film but there is no official word yet.
Meanwhile, it looks like Ranjith has shelved the hyped Birsa Munda biopic.