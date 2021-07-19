Pa. Ranjith's next is a love story 'Natchathiram Nagarkirathu'

In a recent interview with the Film Companion, director Pa. Ranjith has revealed his next is a full-fledged love story Natchathiram Nagarkirathu.

In his career, Ranjith's debut film Attakathi was a love story but after that, he got into serious mode and made films like Madras, Kabali, and Kaala. In all these films, the poetic romantic angle won critical acclaim. Especially, the matured romantic tracks in Kabali and Kaala are a favorite among many.