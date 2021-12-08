Pa Ranjith's 'Writer' teaser garners 1 million views

Chennai, Dec 8 (IANS) The teaser of the movie 'Writer', produced by noted director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions and directed by his close associate Franklin Jacob, has garnered over a million views on YouTube.

It got a whopping 51,000 likes from viewers who watched it.

The teaser, which was released by the unit a couple of days ago, has caught the attention of not just film buffs but also critics and trade experts.