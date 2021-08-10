Pa. Vijay - Prabhu Deva film is a crime horror thriller!

Prabhu Deva is on a signing spree that every week, he starts a new film and working 24*7 on various film sets.

The latest is that the choreographer turned actor has commenced a new film with lyricist turned director Pa.Vijay.

Vijay had earlier directed films like Strawberry and Aaruthra , he also kick-started a film titled Methavi with Jiiva and Arjun but all of a sudden, he has commenced this new film with Prabhu Deva.