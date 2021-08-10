  1. Sify.com
  4. Pa. Vijay - Prabhu Deva film is a crime horror thriller!

Prabhu Deva is on a signing spree that every week, he starts a new film and working 24*7 on various film sets.

The latest is that the choreographer turned actor has commenced a new film with lyricist turned director Pa.Vijay.

Vijay had earlier directed films like Strawberry and Aaruthra , he also kick-started a film titled Methavi with Jiiva and Arjun but all of a sudden, he has commenced this new film with Prabhu Deva.

Touted to be a horror crime thriller, Mahima Nambiyar plays Prabhu Deva's pair in the film while Kalaiyarasan and Thambi Ramaiah are playing pivotal characters.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai and surrounding locales.

Prabhu Deva also has Pon Manickavel, Yung Mung Sung, Oomai Vizhigal, Bagheera, a yet-untitled film with Kalyan and Poikkal Kuthirai in the pipeline.

 

