Paagal still undecided about the OTT release

The makers of ‘Paagal’ have already denied the reports that it is heading for direct-digital release. The film’s lead hero Vishwak Sen has also clarified that the movie is meant for theatrical release.
Still, the latest talk is that the makers have received a lucrative offer from a streaming company, which is too good to turn down.
The film is produced by Bekkem Venugopal and Dil Raju’s banner is presenting it. Since Dil Raju is not in India, Bekkem is yet to take a call about the offer from a digital streaming company.
‘Paagal’ stars Nivetha Pethuraj as the heroine. The film’s second was released today.
